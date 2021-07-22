Gilroy Garlic Festival returns with a big change

Garlic Fries at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif. on Sunday, July 24, 2004. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Garlic Festival is back — But expect some changes due to the pandemic.

You will still be able to enjoy the delicious scents and flavors of garlic dishes, but this time, it will be from the comfort of your car.

The festival will be set up in a new drive-thru format at the Gilroy Presbyterian Church.

Guest will be able to pre-order their pepper steak sandwiches, garlic bread, and so much more.

The event will take place over two weekends: July 23 to 25 and July 30 to August 1.

The drive-thru will be on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We have all been confronted with so many changes due to COVID-19,” said Tom Cline, current president of the association. “There is a great community desire to see some reminders of Festival past that highlight our community, our commitment to our non-profit partners, and, of course, our love of Garlic.”

The menu of delicious items you can order include:

Steak Combo: Pepper Steak Sandwich, Shrimp Scampi, World-Famous Garlic Bread, $25

Sausage Combo: Sausage Sandwich, Shrimp Scampi, World-Famous Garlic Bread, $25

Pepper Steak Sandwich, $14

Sausage Sandwich, $14

World-Famous Garlic Bread: Half Loaf, $10

Garlic Fries, $10

Shrimp Scampi, $10

Bottled Water, Soda, $5

This will be the first festival back since the 2019 mass shooting.

For more details, visit the Gilroy Garlic Festival website.