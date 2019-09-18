Gilroy Garlic Festival will return next year, director says

GILROY (KRON) – The Gilroy Garlic Festival will continue next year.

After the tragic shooting at this year’s event, many were unsure if it would go on.

Three people died and 20 others were injured in that shooting.

The Festival Association’s Executive Director announced there will be a 42nd Garlic Festival next July.

Just about everywhere you look in Downtown Gilroy, you’ll find signs of the strength in this community and messages of gratitude and thanks to the helpers and heroes who stepped into action during this year’s festival.

The City’s Chamber of Commerce President was there.

“I wasn’t the only one, there were many people running around helping others who were wounded trying to get people to safety,” Mark Turner said.

Families have been creating memories at the festival for more than four decades and the festival’s executive director just announced the event will go on, planning for its 42nd year will begin in November.

“The outpouring of support and feedback from people who want to be here next year and want us to be here next year is something that is just undeniable and we want to honor that,” Brian Bowe said.

People in downtown Gilroy say they wouldn’t have it any other way and are looking forward to next year’s festival.

“Coming out of an event like we just came out of, the whole community is supportive of the Garlic Festival Association’s effort to move forward and so everyone I think is excited about it,” Turner said.

