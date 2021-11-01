Gilroy Halloween party homicide victim ID’d; 1 arrested

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager who was shot to death at a Gilroy City Council member’s Halloween party over the weekend was identified Monday.

Four victims, all teenagers, were shot in the party crowd, police said. One victim died at the scene, and family members identified him as Michael Daniel Zuniga Macias, 18, of Gilroy.

The quadruple shooting broke out at the home of City Council member Rebeca Armendariz on the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue at 12:55 a.m. Saturday.

It’s unclear if the councilwoman was present at the time the violence occurred. Armendariz declined to comment for this story.

Gilroy City Council member Rebeca Armendariz (City of Gilroy)

Two other victims suffered life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized. The fourth victim was released from the hospital.

Investigators combed the crime scene and found two firearms.

The Gilroy/Morgan Hill Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at a house on the 7100 block of Church Street Saturday afternoon, and officers arrested one person in connection to the homicide.

The suspect was identified by police as Benjamin David Calderon, 19, of Gilroy.

A photo of the Halloween party’s invitation is circulating on social media. The invitation says “BYOB. MUST BE 18 or older. Security enforced! RSVP to Ben.”

City officials said Calderon is one of at least two shooting suspects.

Nate Huerta was friends with Macias. Huerta said he was headed for the party but decided to not go at the last minute.

Huerta told KRON4 that there was some sort of argument at the party that did not involve his friend.

On a GoFundMe page set up for Macias, community members left messages of grief. One teacher wrote that Macias tried hard in school.

The teacher wrote, “He was a good kid who needed someone to believe in him. I remember him studying really hard to earn an A on his schoolwork. I made a HUGE deal out of it. I saw great things for him. He always had a smile, was always respectful to me. I hope he rests well.”

City officials described the violent Halloween party as a “large event with numerous potential witnesses.”

The incident is being actively investigated by the Gilroy Police Department’s Investigations Bureau. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Silva at (408) 846-0335. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Gilroy Police Department Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley wrote in a statement, “This is yet another senseless tragedy from which our community is left dumbfounded, feeling helpless as to how to keep our families and loved ones safe. Light will be shed as the investigation unfolds.”