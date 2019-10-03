GILROY (KRON) — The football season at Gilroy High School ended abruptly Wednesday at the request of players on the team as police investigate an alleged sexual battery incident that occurred on the campus and led to four students being cited.

The Gilroy Police Department said all the students involved in the investigation are minors and play on the school’s varsity football team.

In a statement released Wednesday, the district addressed the football team’s decision to end its season early.

“The Gilroy High School and the Gilroy Unified School District administration are fully committed to the Gilroy High School varsity football program and completing the 2019 season, as scheduled. However, the District has learned that most of the varsity player have chosen not to finish the season and therefore, at this time, the season will no continue.”

Police say there is no evidence showing the assault was a “hate motivated crime,” but did not reveal much else about a possible motive.

According to CNN, the alleged assault happened last week in a locker room after practice.

The Gilroy Unified School District said “appropriate and immediate actions” were taken once officials became aware of the allegation.

The district did not say whether the students were disciplined, citing the students’ right to privacy.

The alleged assault remains under investigation and the district says it will post updates on its website.