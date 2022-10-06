GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of trying to murder his wife Wednesday night, police said in a Facebook post. Steve Rabena, 72, was taken into custody after his wife was found with life-threatening injuries.

Gilroy officers responded to the 6900 block of Glenview Drive at 9:38 p.m. for a medical aid request. GPD said that when officers arrived, Rabena was standing in the open doorway pointing a gun at them.

Rabena then retreated into the house before momentarily reappearing to say his wife was dying inside the house. Police said Rabena told the officers to shoot him, but he was detained with the help of a K9.

The victim, who is 82 years old, was taken to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Police said she is expected to survive.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Police found a gun inside the residence, but they believe the victim’s injuries were caused by blunt force trauma. GPD said it believes another “tragedy” would have occurred if officers did not respond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (408) 846-0425.