SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Gilroy man has been charged with a federal firearm violation in connection with a January 2020 fatal shooting in east San Jose.

On Wednesday, the Office of the United States Attorney filed a federal criminal complaint charging Marcus Pardohendry with a firearm-related crime that led to the death of 26-year-old Richard Huy Nguyen on January 15, 2020. According to the complaint, Pardo shot and killed Nguyen with a .50 caliber firearm during a drug transaction.

San Jose police reported that at around 10:19 p.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot at Clayton Road and Squeri Drive. When officers arrived they found Nguyen suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A follow-up investigation by homicide detectives identified Pardohendry and Richard Torres as the suspects.

According to the complaint, the shooting victim (identified by SJPD as Nguyen) was involved in coordinating a drug deal between Pardo and another individual (the intended buyer) earlier the same day. Recovered text messages from Nguyen’s phone and other evidence show that he and the Intended Buyer met with Pardohendry, who had agreed to sell prescription Oxycodone pills to the intended buyer.

The text messages also indicate Pardohendry and the intended buyer were bringing firearms to the drug deal and that the intended buyer contemplated robbing Pardohendry during the deal. The complaint details text messages by the Nguyen acknowledging the danger he was in, writing to his friend: “Y’all if I die tonight just know I love y’all.”

On Wednesday, Pardohendry made his initial federal court appearance where he was charged with one count of using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, and a maximum sentence of life in prison.