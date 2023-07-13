(KRON) — A 32-year-old Gilroy man is accused of staging his own wildfire season by igniting a series of arson fires across Santa Clara County.

Daniel Catano is charged with intentionally igniting 10 fires in Gilroy and Morgan Hill this summer.

“This dangerous man’s personal fire season is over,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Thursday.

For two weeks, the suspected arsonist’s blazes “shook the South County community, leaving homes, cars, and businesses scorched, and a housing project burned to the ground,” prosecutors wrote. Catano’s targets appeared to be random, prosecutors said.

Police were able to identify Catano as a suspect after receiving a tip from the public. He was arrested on July 11 after a multi-agency manhunt.

Catano will be arraigned on 10 felony arson charges at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the South County Courthouse in Morgan Hill. If convicted, he will face prison time.

“The public, the police, and the firefighters have now done their jobs – and now we will do ours,” Rosen said. “I am deeply thankful that no one was hurt or killed.”

The first fire was set at midnight on June 28, when an arsonist lit up a condominium complex being constructed in Morgan Hill. The intense fire caused evacuations from nearby homes.

Catano set seven fires on July 6 in Gilroy that burned fences, a vehicle, dumpsters, and brush near a motel, prosecutors said.

On July 10, a witness called 911 to report a man fleeing from a brush fire in Morgan Hill. A multi-agency manhunt ensued, but Catano evaded arrest, prosecutors said.

Catano was finally arrested on July 11 by an off-duty Piedmont police captain.

Police are working with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and Cal Fire to determine if Catano is connected to any other fires in the area. If you have any information to share regarding these arson incidents, contact Supervising Deputy District Attorney Michel Amaral at 408-201- 0538, or email mamaral@dao.sccgov.org.