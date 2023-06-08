Darren Johnson, 59, has been missing since May 29 (Gilroy Police Department).

(KRON) — A man has been reported missing, the Gilroy Police Department (GPD) announced Thursday afternoon. Darren Johnson, 59, was last seen last Monday, May 29.

Johnson was reported missing by a family member but is homeless, according to GPD. He had been staying in the area of Burchell Road and Hecker Pass.

He is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Johnson is “suffering from health ailments and may be in need of medical treatment,” GPD said. Police say if you have information about Johnson’s location, call GPD at 408-846-0350.