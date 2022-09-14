GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run collision Monday night, according to the Gilroy Police Department. The incident happened around 8:54 p.m. near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way where a Gilroy man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was identified as 54-year-old Gilroy resident Derek Shingu. Two days later, he turned himself in to Gilroy police at 10:23 a.m. Shingu was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and vehicular manslaughter.

Shingu was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Cherokee SUV. Gilroy police seized the car, and it will be inspected and processed as evidence.

It was one of two fatal hit-and-run incidents in Gilroy over a two-day span. A separate, unrelated hit-and-run incident happened Tuesday around 5:37 p.m. roughly two blocks away.

A 92-year-old Gilroy man was riding a mobility scooter and was hit by a vehicle. He was found unconscious on the roadway and was taken to a nearby trauma center where he later died.

The suspect fled the scene, but police were able to quickly identify the suspect car. Police said a 16-year-old teen boy was identified as the driver and was arrested.

The teen was booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and vehicular manslaughter.

If you have any information regarding Tuesday’s incident, please contact MAIT Investigator Arbizu at (408) 846-0541. Parties wishing to remain anonymous may call Gilroy PD’s Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.

For Monday’s hit-and-run, police say to contact Officer Julio Romero at (408) 846-0523 if you have any information.