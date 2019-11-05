Live Now
Gilroy mother admits to drowning 2-year-old in bathtub, police investigate

GILROY (KRON) – A woman is behind bars after admitting to police that she killed her 2-year-old on Sunday, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Around 11:30 a.m., the woman called saying she drowned her daughter in the bathtub.

Officials arrived at the home on the 7900 block of Westwood Drive.

Authorities found the child lifeless in the bathtub full of water, and they immediately started CPR.

The child was taken to Saint Louise Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police found 35-year-old Marcie Montelongo near the intersection of Miller Avenue and First Street.

She told authorities that she killed her daughter and was taken into custody.

Montelongo was booked for murder at the Santa Clara County Jail.

Authorities are investigating the incident at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (408) 846-0335.

