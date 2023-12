(KRON) – The Gilroy Police Department is asking for community assistance regarding a theft that occurred at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on Dec. 7.

The alleged thief was seen taking several items and walking out of the store. The victim fled in a black GMC Terrain SUV. According to police, the suspect stole around $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The vehicle was registered out of the Fresno area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GPD at (408)-846-0300.