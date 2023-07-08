(KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fire set at a Gilroy business, the Gilroy Police Department announced on Saturday.

On Friday afternoon around 4 p.m., officers arrested a suspect named Chase Harlow, 26, of Gilroy, in connection to a fire set at a business on First Street. Officers found Harlow and reported they were able to find evidence tying him to the investigation.

Photo: Gilroy Police Department

Harlow was placed under arrest and taken to the Santa Clara County Jail for charges in connection to the fire. He is also facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened at a business on San Ysidro Avenue, police said.

GPD is still searching for another suspect who set fires to multiple dumpsters in apartment complexes across the city. Police say they do not know if the two suspects were working together or if the incidents were isolated.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Catalina Fraide at 408-846-0335. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 408-846-0330.