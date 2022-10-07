GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning.

Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote.

The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner is working to determine the girl’s cause of death. She was a student in the Gilroy Unified School District and “no foul play is suspected,” according to police.

The girl’s name and age was not released. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call GPD Detective Chris Silva at 408-846-0335, or leave an anonymous tip by calling 408-846-0330.