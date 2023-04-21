(BCN) — Gilroy police investigators are looking for a man who approached a woman from behind and inappropriately touched her buttocks.

A Gilroy police spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday as the woman was walking in a residential neighborhood along Mantelli Drive near Kern Avenue. After the incident, the man ran into a nearby neighborhood. He was not located.

Police said the suspect is described as an unknown race male, about 5’9″ to 5’10” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a face mask, a black hoodie and black pants.

The Gilroy Police Department is actively investigating the incident. More details will be released if they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Gilroy Police Det. Esthela Rocha at (408) 846-0334 or esthela.rocha@cityofgilroy.org.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling the police department’s tip line at (408) 846-0330.

