(KRON) — Authorities are looking for two suspects in connection to a grand retail theft, the Gilroy Police Department (GPD) said Thursday. Police said a “great deal of office supplies” were stolen from a store. GPD did not specify which store.

The total amount these suspects allegedly stole is worth more than $1,000, according to GPD. Photos of the two individuals connected to this theft are below.

(Gilroy Police Department) (Gilroy Police Department)

No other information was immediately available. KRON4 reached out to Gilroy police for more information and is waiting for a response.

In California, theft of property that totals over $950 is considered grand theft, according to state law. GPD says anyone with information about these two individuals is asked to email mark.tarasco@ci.gilroy.ca.us.