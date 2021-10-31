Gilroy police make arrest in shooting at city council member’s house

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities arrested a Gilroy resident Sunday in connection to a Saturday shooting outside Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz’s house, police said in a press release.

The arrested resident, who was identified as 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for homicide.

Gilroy/Morgan Hill Regional SWAT team had a searched warrant for Calderon’s residence on the 7100 block of Church Street where authorities later arrested him.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue where one man died at the scene and three others were later sent to the hospital.

The victims’ ages range from 17 to 9 years old, according to police. Two of the four victims are suffering life-threatening injuries.

Officers said there was a large outdoor party at Armendariz’s house where an altercation occurred before they arrived at the scene.