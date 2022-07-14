GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is looking for two suspects who committed an armed bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon. The robbery happened on the 6900 block of Camino Arroyo at around 2:00 p.m.

Police determined that two masked suspects robbed the bank at gunpoint and left the scene by car with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

There is limited information about the robbery at this time. Police did not provide a suspect description or images of the suspects. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call GPD Detective Jason Greathead at (408) 846-0373.

