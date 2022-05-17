GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is looking for an elderly man who went missing Tuesday morning. Bruce Purrington, 86, was reported missing by his family after he left his home in his car at 11:18 a.m.

GPD said Purrington lives in the 7600 block of Isabella Way and drives a gold 2018 Lexus ED with the Arizona license plate ‘TONJOY.’ He was last seen in a USS Toledo baseball cap, a black sweatshirt, a black Arizona Diamondbacks t-shirt, and khaki pants.

Purrington easily suffers exhaustion and has bouts of forgetfulness and confusion, according to GPD. Anyone who sees him or his car is asked to call GPD at (408) 846-0350 in reference to case number 22-2007.