Gilroy Police seeks public’s help identifying suspects in recent homicide near Monterey Street

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is asking the publics help in solving a homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, a shooting was reported between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. near the area of Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road.

Police say two people were shot at while inside their vehicle — the victims managed to drive off and called for emergency assistance nearby.

But despite lifesaving efforts by law enforcement and paramedics a 43-year-old man from Sacramento died at the scene.

The 43-year-old man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A second victim was transported to a local trauma center with non-life threating injuries.

Police say the suspect(s) shot at the victims vehicle multiple times, striking the two people inside.

Detectives announced Friday they are asking for help from the public in locating any witnesses to the shooting — in addition to also seeking witnesses to any reckless driving and/or potential road rage incidents in the area.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Greathead via email at Jason.Greathead@cityofgilroy.org or by phone at 408-846-0373.

To remain anonymous, you can call the Tip Line at 408-846-0330.