(KRON) — A shooting suspect was arrested in Gilroy and found with a large collection of guns on Thursday, the Gilroy Police Department said. Arturo Lara, 46, of Gilroy, is accused of committing a road rage shooting in February.

GPD officers were called to the 8400 block of Wayland Lane at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 24. They met with a victim, who said they were shot at multiple times after a minor crash.

The crash happened on Leavesley Road and Monterey Street, and police said the driver of the other car did not stop to exchange information. The victim followed that person through the city until he finally stopped.

GPD said when the suspect finally did exit the car, he pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the victim. The victim was not struck or injured, but their vehicle was hit several times.

A suspect was identified, and members of the Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT team served a search warrant on the 9000 block of Ridgeway Drive on Thursday. Several high-powered guns, including multiple ghost guns, were seized.

Lara was arrested and booked into jail for attempted murder and weapons-related charges. There are no outstanding suspects.