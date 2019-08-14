Gilroy students return to school just weeks after mass shooting

GILROY (KRON) – Thousands of students return to school in Gilroy on Wednesday.
It comes just a couple weeks after the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
The Gilroy community continues to mourn following the mass shooting that took the lives of three people – Stephen Romero, Keyla Salazar, and Trevor Irby.
