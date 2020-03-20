Gilroy woman opens up after she says she lost her father to coronavirus

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — “We just need to do what we are told. You could save someones life do it you do not want to feel this pain.”

A Gilroy woman is asking people to take the orders and recommendations seriously after she says she lost her father, Gary Young, to coronavirus.

His daughter said he complained of a cough before he went to the hospital and was put in isolation.

After just a few days, he passed away. He was 66 years old

“He was a giant teddy bear, basically everybody loved my dad and he was so friendly,” Stacey Silva said. “He had the biggest heart.”

Silva says her dad went to a hospital in Gilroy on Tuesday, March 3, complaining of a cough that wasn’t going away.

She said he was sent home and told to go to his doctor.

His doctor then sent him back to the hospital two days later.

“He was frustrated,” Silva said. “He knew something was wrong with him.”

It was during that second trip to the hospital that he was tested for coronavirus and put into isolation.

“My dad could still be here if they kept him on Tuesday ,we don’t know one way or the other,” Silva said. “I just know that there is always that possibility because they did send him home that he could still be here.”

Silva hopes sharing her story will help others realize how serious this virus is, and follow the orders and stay home.

“I lost my dad, people don’t take this seriously until it hits home for them and it hit home for me,” she said. “And the reason I decided to come out and tell my dads story is that so nobody else has to feel this pain, it’s awful.”

Silva said they’re unsure how he caught coronavirus. She said her father didn’t travel much, but that he loved to shake hands.

“He was just a great great man with a big heart

