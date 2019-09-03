Gilroy’s Christmas Hill Park to reopen Tuesday after garlic festival shooting

GILROY (KRON) — Gilroy’s Christmas Hill Park, the site of a deadly mass shooting in July, is set to reopen Tuesday for the first time since three people lost their lives and others were wounded during the annual garlic festival.

The city will hold a moment of silence Tuesday morning at a memorial site on the park grounds.

The community is invited to the park at 10:30 a.m. to remember the victims during the moment of silence.

Three people, including two children, were killed when a gunman opened fire at the festival on July 28.

More than a dozen other festival-goers were also injured.

The gunman entered the festival by cutting a fence.

Earlier this month, the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office found the gunman, Santino Legan, 19, killed himself, despite earlier reports that officers fired the fatal shot.

Police believe the suspect was hit by officers’ gunfire before he turned his weapon on himself.

Christmas Hill Park reopens at 8 a.m Tuesday.

For more information on the park’s reopening, click here.