Giraffe finds new home at Oakland Zoo

by: Oakland Zoo via Storyful

A male giraffe found a new home and family at Oakland Zoo, California, after being transferred there from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, California.

Footage shared by the zoo on April 22 shows 4-year-old Tsavo, a reticulated giraffe, arriving at his new home and being introduced to the other resident giraffes.

Colleen Kinzley, VicePresident of Animal Care, Conservation, and Research at Oakland Zoo said the zoo was “excited for our newest giraffe additions to join our giraffe herd. The diversity of ages and mixture of males and females in this herd will be similar to the social dynamics that giraffe experience in the wild. This addition reinforces the importance of animal welfare at the Zoo.”

