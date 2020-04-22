Girl, 14, and 2 others shot in Vallejo murder-suicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Three people, including a 14-year-old girl, have died in an apparent murder-suicide in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Police were called to a Vallejo home shortly after midnight.

Investigators say 50-year-old Raymond Jackson of Vallejo used a shotgun to kill his domestic partner and her 14-year-old daughter but the woman’s 12-year-old daughter managed to escape and call police.

Investigators say Jackson then turned the gun on himself.

Police had convictions for drug sales, assault and DUI and was forbidden to have a gun.

