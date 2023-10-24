SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Unit said a 4-year-old girl was kidnapped by her relative without her father’s consent early Tuesday morning. The girl was found 16 hours later following a city-wide search.

“Investigators and officers followed up on every lead and continued a city-wide search for the victim and suspect. At approximately 5:30 p.m. officers located the 4-year-old victim, the suspect, and the suspect’s 8-year-old son on the 1500 block of Lombard St. All appeared to be in good physical health,” SFPD wrote.

The girl’s relative, 30-year-old Enas Birawi, was booked into jail on felony kidnapping and child endangerment charges, inmate records show.

Before the girl was found, police said Fatima Abuzahra, 4, was last seen with Birawi on Eddy Street in the Tenderloin. The girl’s father alerted police at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday that his daughter was gone.

“The investigation determined that Fatima was taken from her home by a relative, Enas Birawi,” Officer Robert Rueca said. Police did not say how the girl and suspect are related.

SFPD wrote, “Fatima and Enas were last seen in the area of the 600 block of Eddy St. It is possible that Enas is staying in a hotel in the area. Enas was also accompanied by her 8-year-old biological son during the incident.”

Police released a surveillance photo showing a woman and two children walking together after the girl was reported as kidnapped. The girl in the photo is barefoot and riding on top of a suitcase pulled by the woman. SFPD said the girl in the surveillance photo is Fatima and the woman is Birawi.

SFPD provided a surveillance image showing the suspect with two children.

Officers reunited the 4-year-old girl with her father, as well as the boy with his father. Police are working with San Francisco Human Services Agency and Child Protective Services for this incident.