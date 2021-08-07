Girl dies after losing control of her bike in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A girl died after losing control of her bicycle in San Jose Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 3 p.m., San Jose police officers responded to the area of Curie Drive and Didion Way. Police said a girl was riding her bike down a steep slope on Valroy Drive when she lost control and struck a curb on Curie Drive.

The impact launched the girl into a concrete wall, causing a severe head injury.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the girl was not wearing a helmet.

This is San Jose’s 36th traffic fatality of 2021.

Authorities say they will release more information at a later time.

