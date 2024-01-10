(KRON) — A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing after she walked away from her school on Wednesday, the Petaluma Police Department said. She is considered at-risk due to her age.

The girl, Kazmira Aaspod, attends Headwaters Academy, located at 1355 Industrial Ave. She walked off campus at about 12:30 p.m.

Kazmira lives in a group home in Santa Rosa. She was previously reported missing in December.

Kazmira is described as a white girl who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, black hoodie, black sweatpants and white Converse shoes. An image of her is attached above.

Anyone who sees Kazmira or knows where she might be is asked to call PPD at (707) 778-4372.