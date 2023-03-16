(KRON) — Thin mints. Samoas. Tagalongs.

Can you taste where this is going? It is girl scout cookie season!

The girl scouts just kicked off their annual cookie sales — all to raise money for troop activities while helping scouts learn life skills like goal-setting and budgeting.

The CEO for Girl Scouts of Northern California, Bri Seoane, joined KRON4’s Justine Waldman (watch in video player above) to talk about how to buy them!

The season runs through April 23. All flavors are $6 a box.

Support a local troop here: https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/how-to-buy-cookies.html