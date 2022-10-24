SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Oct. 3 after she was struck by several vehicles, according to a press release sent out by California Highway Patrol Monday. CHP said it is still investigating the crash.

The incident took place on I-680 southbound south of Jackson Avenue before 12:37 a.m. CHP said evidence suggests the girl ran in front of a GMC Canyon and was fatally struck.

Her body came to rest on the road and she was hit by five vehicles, CHP said. One of the cars that struck her was a tractor-trailer combination, according to authorities.

The driver of one car swerved to avoid the girl’s body, but they lost control and their car rolled over on the shoulder. The driver was not injured.

All lanes were closed at 12:50 a.m. Two lanes reopened at 1:10 a.m. and all lanes were open by 2:45 a.m.

Police did not identify the victim but said she was from San Jose. Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to call CHP at (408) 961-0900.