VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck the girl. Police do not believe she was the intended target.

“Our schools need to be a safe place for our children. This senseless and brazen daytime shooting near the school is unacceptable,” VPD Chief Jason Ta said.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:34 p.m. after students had been dismissed for the day. School will be open on Wednesday, but with increased security and a police presence.

“We will utilize all of our available resources to investigate this matter and assist the school in providing a safer environment,” Ta said. “We ask for any witnesses to cooperate and provide information to help us solve this senseless crime.”

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s detective division at 707-648-4524.