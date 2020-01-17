Live Now
Girl uses Snapchat to escape kidnappers in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police have arrested three men accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators say on Tuesday the three suspects – later identified as Albert Vasquez, Antonio Salvador, and Hediberto Avarenga – approached the victim in Capitola and drugged her.

They then took her to an EZ-8 Motel in San Jose where they attacked her and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the girl used Snapchat to alert her friends about what was going on.

Officers were able to track her down and arrest the three attackers.

“With social media too if you don’t have a phone line to call somebody it’s really easy for social media to contact somebody and give them all the information they need to know,” said motel guest Angie Pueblas.

All three suspects have been into the Santa Clara County Jail.

The motel has declined KRON4’s request for comment.

