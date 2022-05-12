SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A young driver who recklessly made a U-turn to flee from a San Mateo County Sheriff’s DUI checkpoint on Cinco de Mayo was found Thursday, deputies said.

Wild video recorded by a witness showed an SUV packed with teenagers speeding away from deputies by driving the wrong-way on El Camino Real in San Carlos.

Deputies tracked down the SUV and determined that the driver was a 16-year-old Newark girl who doesn’t have her driver’s license yet, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Philip Hallworth.

The Cinco de Mayo getaway happened at 10:30 p.m. when a Honda Pilot SUV was confronted by a DUI checkpoint. The witness said the SUV driver appeared to be drunk.

The witness’ cellphone video showed teenagers in the SUV quickly switched drivers. A girl with long blonde hair climbed up from the backseat to takeover the wheel.

Deputies yelled at the driver to turn the engine off.

The girl “reversed the vehicle off the road into a drainage ditch and fled the checkpoint by driving the wrong way on El Camino Real towards other oncoming vehicles. Deputies on scene attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the vehicle fled,” Hallworth wrote.

The teens escaped from the DUI checkpoint and they not found that evening.

Deputies found the SUV on Thursday morning in Newark. The vehicle had sustained damages consistent with the wild U-turn incident.

Deputies talked the 16-year-old girl — and her parents.

“The juvenile admitted to driving the vehicle during the May 5th incident,” Hallworth wrote.

The girl is facing charges including reckless driving, hit-and-run, and resisting a peace officer. Her name was not released because she is a minor.