SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint.

The girls lived on Navy Road in the Bayview neighborhood. The first person who called 911 was their father, prosecutors said.

“The father of the juvenile victims called 911 when he returned home the morning of December 23 and found the victims unresponsive,” prosecutors wrote.

Investigators declined to confirm to KRON4 if Green-Pulliam was the girls’ biological mother.

The murders were committed with “malice and aforethought” sometime between December 21 and December 23, according to the criminal complaint. It’s unclear how long the father had been away from the home before he found his daughters.

Green-Pulliam, 34, made her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. The judge denied granting bail.

San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani wrote that the girls’ deaths were “absolutely horrible and is extremely hard on our homicide investigators.”

Two young girls were found dead inside this San Francisco home. (Image by AIO FILMZ)

Police officers who responded to the heart-wrenching crime scene said they were met by “both parents who directed them to the juveniles inside the home. The victims, a 1-year-old female, and a 5-year-old female, were pronounced deceased on scene,” SFPD wrote.

Detectives quickly became suspicious of Green-Pulliam and arrested her.

“My heart breaks for this family,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “I offer them my deepest condolences and unwavering commitment to seeking justice.”

A motive behind the killings of baby Paragon and 5-year-old Justice is still a mystery.

If convicted by a jury on all charges, Green-Pulliam will face life in prison without possibility of parole.

Her public defender, Phoenix Streets, told KRON4, “These are very serious allegations, but it’s very early in the process. I request that everybody please withhold judgement.”

Green-Pulliam will return to San Francisco Superior Court Hall of Justice on Friday to enter a plea.