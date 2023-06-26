SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An interior window broke in a San Francisco high-rise on Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed. The building is located at 301 Howard Street in the city’s SOMA neighborhood.

The incident was not weather related, the fire department said. Members of the SFFD and San Francisco Police Department were called in to secure the area while repairs were made.

No injuries or other damages have been reported as a result of the incident. Streets in the area around Howard and Beale will remain closed while repairs are made.

As of 1 p.m., Howard remained closed to through traffic between Fremont and Main streets. Beale street is open to southbound traffic, according to SFPD spokesperson Officer Gonee Sepulveda.

There is no estimated time for the streets to reopen.

Initial reports from an SFMTA representative had suggested that glass had fallen from the building. Officials later clarified that this was not the case.

Earlier this year, there were several weather-related instances that saw glass windows blown out in the upper floors of SF high-rises.

Bay City News contributed to this report.