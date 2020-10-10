Glass Fire evacuees return home in Angwin

ANGWIN, Calif. (KRON) – As firefighters are getting ahead of the Glass Fire, some evacuated residents are being allowed back into their homes.

Favorable weather has given firefighters the upper hand with the Glass Fire downgrading mandatory evacuation orders to warnings.

In Angwin, one resident returned home for the first time after almost two weeks.

Poliento Ico stayed with family in Saint Helena, not knowing what he’d return to.

“It’s nerve-wracking just having to wait and just having to wait and not being able to do much,” Poliento said.

Poliento and his family had to evacuate in August when the Lightning Complex Fire ignited in wine country.

“We never really unpacked from the LNU fire. It was still kind of half-packed so it was less stressful this time even though the fire was closer,” Poliento said.

The Glass Fire burning just two miles away from his home in Angwin on Ink Grade and Howell Mountain Road prompted the whole community to mandatory evacuate.

Residents were allowed to return home earlier this week but not everything is normal.

“Mostly the wifi that’s still out, that’s like the big thing,” Poliento said. “Issues with cell phone coverage, I think power is mostly back on like our power is back.”

PG&E crews are working to get power back up.

The Howell Mountain Mutual Water Company canceled the boil water notice Friday, confirming water in Angwin is safe to drink.

Friday afternoon, Pacific Union College hosted a food distribution for residents of Angwin, passing out hot meals and water.

Adventist Health St. Helena provided onsite free health checks and counseling.

As firefighters work to contain the fire, crews are working on the roads to clear debris.

The only way in and out of town is through Pope Valley.

When you make your way back to Angwin, Howell Mountain Road is the only way in as Deer Park Rd. and Sanitarium Rd. are closed due to safety hazards.

