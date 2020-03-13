Glen Park Elementary School to close immediately after 7 students report respiratory illness

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Glen Park Elementary School in San Francisco is closing immediately after seven students reported having respiratory illnesses.

San Francisco Unified School District officials learned of the sicknesses Thursday afternoon from the Department of Health.

DPH is investigating and testing the students for COVID-19.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Glen Park or any other SFUSD school.

Glen Park families and staff are asked to self-quarantine and monitor their health for two weeks.

Other SFUSD schools have suspended classes for all students PreK-12 beginning on Monday, March 16 until April 3.

