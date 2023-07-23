(KRON) — A gas leak prompted resident evacuations in Glen Park on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

A preliminary water department crew was in the area doing street work when they clipped a gas line. No injuries have been reported so far.

Community members are asked to avoid the Sussex Street area between Diamond and Castro streets as fire crews are on the scene. Drivers in the area are asked to take alternate routes where possible, as travel times will be delayed in the area.

The San Francisco Fire Department announced that those in the 0-100 block of Sussex were evacuated as emergency responders went door-to-door. The temporary evacuation site is located at Castro and Sussex streets or Diamond and Sussex streets.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, SFFD and the San Francisco Police Department are at the scene. If anyone in the area is unsure about evacuation status, they are asked to call 911 and provide their address. The 911 operator will help determine if residents need to evacuate.

