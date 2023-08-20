SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a water main break Sunday afternoon in Glen Park, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission tweeted. They are repairing the water main break near Chenery Street and Diamond Street.

Some residents in the Glen Park area will be without water for “an extended period of time,” District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman tweeted. The public is asked to avoid the area as first responders work to fix the issue.

Mandelman first tweeted about the break at 3:02 p.m. There is no estimated timetable for when residents will get their water back.

The intersection of Chenery Street and Diamond Street is roughly two blocks away from the Glen Park BART station.

This story will be updated.