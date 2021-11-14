‘Go back to China’: Anti-Asian slur left on business in Oakland’s Chinatown

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay — hateful slurs and messages were found on the walls of an Asian-owned business in Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood.

They were recently spotted on the walls at New Tin’s Market on 7th Street in Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood.

One of them reading, “Go back to China yellow f******”.

“Very discomforting and it’s also telling how dangerous it could be… it’s also almost inflaming in trying to create a so-called hate rally of others to go against our community,” Carl Chan said.

Chan is president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. He first alerted the business owners about the anti-Asian slurs written on their walls and says the owners, who didn’t want to speak on camera, called police.

“The hate is still ongoing,” he said. “This is actually pretty much a pandemic and we must find ways and positive ways to stop this kind of hate not only against our community but all communities.”

Chan’s been an ongoing active voice for this community, especially since anti-Asian attacks increased during the pandemic.

“I’m not talking about only this year. I’m talking about last year in 2020 when this and the rhetoric talking against the Asian community especially the pandemic and then our community to be blamed and many people, especially seniors, they were attacked, not only bullied but physically and some people were also killed just because of the rhetoric,” Chan said. “I think it’s important for people to realize the discrimination is there, the racism is there and we must find ways to educate everyone.”

Chan says this most recent incident is the first in a few weeks after increased police and community patrols helped curtail attacks in this area.

Chan plans to make calls to local, state and federal authorities this week to work together and come up with ways to stop this hate and racism.