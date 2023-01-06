OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — An outpouring of community support has raised nearly $160,000 for the family of a toddler who was killed when a tree fell on their house during Wednesday’s storm.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, 2.5-year-old Aeon Tocchini was sitting on a couch in the living room at 5:30 p.m. when strong wind gusts toppled a redwood tree. The tree smashed through the ceiling and onto the toddler.

“Aeon, my beautiful baby nephew was also known as, ‘Goldie’ to our family,” Aeon’s aunt wrote in a GoFundMe dedicated to the family. “You can say it was because of his beautiful blond hair, I say it was because he shined like the sun!”

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the GoFundMe had collected $160,046 with over 2,300 donations, and climbing.

Along with their monetary donations, friends and strangers alike sent their prayers to the family during this tragic time.

“My mom always spoke so much joy of spending time with Aeon,” commented Sierra Salazar. “We stand in prayer as you pick up so many broken pieces.”

And while not everyone who has made a donation knew “Goldie” like his family did, they can definitely empathize with their pain.

“I can’t stop thinking of this. I’m so sorry,” commented one donator.

“We are heartbroken for this family and hope this [donation] can somehow help them,” commented another.

In total, three redwood trees ended up falling on the Tocchini’s home, according to the GoFundMe. Now Aeon’s parents, Dan and Aisha, are left to pick up the pieces of not only what’s left of their heavily damaged home, but of their broken hearts.

Image from the Tocchini family

“They are having a really hard time,” Aileen Tocchini, Aeon’s grandmother, told KRON4.

You can support the family and help fund funeral costs by donating to the GoFundMe page.

“Goldie loved to dance, music moved his soul,” the GoFundMe reads. “He was kind, gentle, and had the most loving spirit. He loved the outdoors like his mama and his daddy was his hero. He was deeply adored by his family and he instantly stole the hearts of those around him.”