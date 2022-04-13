SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A dress made entirely of gold will be one of 80 couture dresses created by celebrity designer Guo Pei going on display in the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

The new exhibit, “Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy” opens to the public on Saturday, April 16 at the Legion of Honor museum.

Pei is one of China’s first internationally-known designers and her dresses have been worn by celebrities including Rihanna. The singer wore one of Pei’s dresses to the Met Gala in 2015.

“San Francisco, with our position on the Pacific Rim and our significant Chinese heritage, is a natural location to premiere the first major museum exhibition on Guo Pei’s work and we are delighted to present her exquisite designs to US audiences,” said Thomas Campbell, director of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

“Guo Pei’s creations blur the boundaries between art and fashion. Pei’s designs encourage our visitors to consider the rich historical ties between China and the West,” Campbell said.

The exhibit will show how skilled artisans who work in Guo’s atelier create her haute couture dresses.

“Guo Pei is China’s most renowned couturier. For over 20 years, she has been dressing celebrities, royalty, and political elite. Born in 1967, she started sewing at a very young age and quickly developed a passion for dressmaking,” FAMSF wrote.

Photograph by Steve Whittaker / Image courtesy the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

Guo Pei Porcelain dress, 1002 Nights collection, 2010 (Image courtesy the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)

Guo Pei, Elysium, Spring-Summer 2018 (Photography by Lian Xu / Image provided courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)

Guo Pei Legend of the Dragon, Autumn 2012, Silk; embroidered with metallic threads, sequins, embellished with Swarovski crystals, rhinestones, metal wire. (Photograph by Lian Xu / Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)

Guo Pei East Palace Spring 2019. (Photograph by Lian Xu / Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)

Floral motifs, associated with traditional notions of femininity, have a long history in Chinese decorative arts and textiles and appear frequently in Pei’s designs.

Pei said, “As a creator and artist, there is no greater honor or privilege than to share my creativity with a wider audience.”

The “Couture Fantasy” exhibit is presented as part of the museums’ costume and textile arts global exhibition program, which highlights extraordinary artists and movements that have changed the course of fashion history.

The exhibit will remain on display through September 5.