Golden Gate Bridge board considers raising tolls to avoid layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden Gate Bridge traffic is down 30 percent since many are still working from home or are unemployed — leaving the bridge with a massive fiscal crisis.

Officials are trying to avoid layoffs and the bill could be put onto drivers still using the bridge.

The board of directors of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District is deciding on the following options:

Cut 205 positions, mostly bus drivers and ferry employees. Avoid layoffs by temporarily raising bridge tolls by $2.00. Temporarily raise tolls by $1.25 and avoid layoffs, but require employees to take one unpaid furlough day per week.

If the district does decide to raise tolls — there would have to be a public comment period and then the board would have to vote again.

If the toll increase were to fail, then the district would move forward with layoffs.

Bus and ferry ridership has also fell by well over 50%.

This has caused the transit district to experience lose $2 million per week in tolls and fares. The board will make a decision expected Friday.

