SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier is nearing completion.

Officials say nearly 30 people a year take their own life at the bridge.

“It creates hurt and emptiness that does not go away it stays with you,” Bridge Rail Foundation member Paul Muller said.

Muller is with the non-profit Bridge Rail Foundation which was created to end suicides on the bridge. He says this net will make a big difference.

“We know that restricting access to lethal means is a proven way of reducing suicides and on the Golden Gate Bridge that’s a net or a taller railing,” Muller said.

Suicide barrier construction began in 2018. While slated to be completed by 2021, construction delays have now pushed completion to the end of 2023.

However, progress is being made.

We have installed the majority of the support arms for the net, we have fabricated over 75% of the mesh that will make up the net and we have installed 5% or 20-thousand square feet of the mesh itself on the bridge,” Paolo Cosulich-Swartz with the Golden Gate Bridge District said.

The net is made of marine grade steel and once completed will sit 20 feet below the bridges sidewalks and extend out 20 feet from the bridge, covering an area the size of seven football fields.

“This is a project that simply put will save lives, there is no greater purpose in government than saving a life,” Cosulich-Swartz said.

The Bridge District is hopeful that contractors have sorted out whatever was causing delays and they will be able to meet the need completion date at the end of 2023.