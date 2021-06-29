You’ll soon need to pay more to cross the Golden Gate Bridge – again

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MARCH 25: Cars pass through the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza during the morning commute on March 25, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Workers are making last minute changes to the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza in preparation of making the iconic bridge the first major toll bridge in the nation to go to all electronic tollbooths. The entire staff of full time toll collectors will be replaced by the automated booths starting on March 27. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(BCN) – The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District is increasing its toll rates and transit fares effective Thursday.

The FasTrak rate on the Golden Gate Bridge will rise from $7.70 to $8.05, the Pay-As-You-Go rate from $8.40 to $8.60 and toll invoices from $8.70 to $9.05.

The price change is a part of a five-year toll program approved in 2019 to keep up with bridge maintenance and sustain bus transit and ferry services.

The district says it has “yet to fully recover” from the effects of the pandemic, with bridge traffic down by 20 percent and its bus and ferry ridership down by 70 percent and 90 percent from its pre-pandemic levels, respectively.

“With the declines in Bridge traffic and transit ridership, the toll and transit fare programs provide critical funding that helps the District continue operations at the Golden Gate Bridge and maintain transit service through the regional reopening and economic recovery,” the district said in a news release.

The bridge district still plans to provide lower transit fares for those with Clipper cards and those eligible for discounted fares. A full list of fare changes can be found online.