SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Heads up if you take the Golden Gate Bridge!
Toll and Golden Gate Ferry and Transit fares will increase starting Wednesday, July 1, as part of a five-year toll and transit fare program through the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District.
Here are the new rates:
|From
|To
|Amount Increase
|FasTrak Account rate
|$7.35
|$7.70
|$0.35
|Pay-As-You-Go rate (includes License Plate Accounts and One-Time Payments)
|$8.20
|$8.40
|$0.20
|Carpool rate
|$5.35
|$5.70
|$0.35
|Number of Axles
|FasTrak
|License Plate Account & One-Time Payment
|Toll Invoice
|2 Axles/
Motorcycles
|$7.70
|$8.40
|$8.70
|3 Axles
|$23.10
|$25.20
|$26.10
|4 Axles
|$30.80
|$33.60
|$34.80
|5 Axles
|$38.50
|$42.00
|$43.50
|6 Axles
|$42.60
|$50.40
|$52.20
|7 Axles or More
|$53.90
|$58.80
|$60.90
|Carpools
|$5.70
|n/a
|n/a
Revenue generated through the toll and fare increases will go toward ongoing maintenance of the bridge.
Officials said bridge traffic and transit ridership have greatly decreased during the coronavirus pandemic and regional stay-at-home orders.
Due to these declines in traffic and ridership, officials said the district needs to close an $87 million gap between projected revenues and expenses over the next 12 months.
Latest Stories:
- Golden Gate Bridge toll fares increase July 1
- Colin Kaepernick teams up with Ava DuVernay for Netflix series based on his life
- Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help
- Stimulus check round 2: Where we stand on more relief money for Americans
- Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law