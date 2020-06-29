Golden Gate Bridge toll fares increase July 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Heads up if you take the Golden Gate Bridge!

Toll and Golden Gate Ferry and Transit fares will increase starting Wednesday, July 1, as part of a five-year toll and transit fare program through the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District.

Here are the new rates:

From To Amount Increase FasTrak Account rate $7.35 $7.70 $0.35 Pay-As-You-Go rate (includes License Plate Accounts and One-Time Payments) $8.20 $8.40 $0.20 Carpool rate $5.35 $5.70 $0.35

Number of Axles FasTrak License Plate Account & One-Time Payment Toll Invoice 2 Axles/

Motorcycles $7.70 $8.40 $8.70 3 Axles $23.10 $25.20 $26.10 4 Axles $30.80 $33.60 $34.80 5 Axles $38.50 $42.00 $43.50 6 Axles $42.60 $50.40 $52.20 7 Axles or More $53.90 $58.80 $60.90 Carpools $5.70 n/a n/a

Revenue generated through the toll and fare increases will go toward ongoing maintenance of the bridge.

Officials said bridge traffic and transit ridership have greatly decreased during the coronavirus pandemic and regional stay-at-home orders.

Due to these declines in traffic and ridership, officials said the district needs to close an $87 million gap between projected revenues and expenses over the next 12 months.

Latest Stories: