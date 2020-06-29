Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Golden Gate Bridge toll fares increase July 1

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Heads up if you take the Golden Gate Bridge!

Toll and Golden Gate Ferry and Transit fares will increase starting Wednesday, July 1, as part of a five-year toll and transit fare program through the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District.

Here are the new rates:

FromToAmount Increase
FasTrak Account rate$7.35$7.70$0.35
Pay-As-You-Go rate (includes License Plate Accounts and One-Time Payments)$8.20$8.40$0.20
Carpool rate$5.35$5.70$0.35
Number of Axles FasTrakLicense Plate Account & One-Time PaymentToll Invoice
2 Axles/
Motorcycles		$7.70$8.40$8.70
3 Axles$23.10$25.20$26.10
4 Axles$30.80$33.60$34.80
5 Axles$38.50$42.00$43.50
6 Axles$42.60$50.40$52.20
7 Axles or More$53.90$58.80$60.90
Carpools$5.70n/an/a

Revenue generated through the toll and fare increases will go toward ongoing maintenance of the bridge.

Officials said bridge traffic and transit ridership have greatly decreased during the coronavirus pandemic and regional stay-at-home orders.

Due to these declines in traffic and ridership, officials said the district needs to close an $87 million gap between projected revenues and expenses over the next 12 months.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News