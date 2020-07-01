Golden Gate Bridge toll increase effective today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Toll prices increase on the Golden Gate Bridge starting today.
It’s part of a five-year fare program designed to pay for bridge maintenance.
The bridge’s FasTrak toll will increase from $7.35 to $7.70.
One-time tolls will increase from $8.20 to $8.40.
Carpool rates will increase from $5.35 to $5.70.
>> Click here to see all toll rate fare increases.
Officials said bridge traffic and transit ridership have greatly decreased during the coronavirus pandemic and regional stay-at-home orders.
Due to these declines in traffic and ridership, officials said the district needs to close an $87 million gap between projected revenues and expenses over the next 12 months.
