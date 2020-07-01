Golden Gate Bridge toll increase effective today

SAUSALITO, CA – JUNE 28: Cars drive over the Golden Gate Bridge on June 28, 2016 in Sausalito, California. A new video that allegedly supports ISIL has emerged on the internet shows San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge as well as the office building at 555 California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Toll prices increase on the Golden Gate Bridge starting today.

It’s part of a five-year fare program designed to pay for bridge maintenance.

The bridge’s FasTrak toll will increase from $7.35 to $7.70.

One-time tolls will increase from $8.20 to $8.40.

Carpool rates will increase from $5.35 to $5.70.

Officials said bridge traffic and transit ridership have greatly decreased during the coronavirus pandemic and regional stay-at-home orders.

Due to these declines in traffic and ridership, officials said the district needs to close an $87 million gap between projected revenues and expenses over the next 12 months.

