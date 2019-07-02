Golden Gate Bridge toll increase takes effect July 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re driving across the Golden Gate Bridge, expect to pay a higher toll fee starting Monday.

The toll increase was approved back in March and will raise the cost to cross the bridge every year for the next five years.

The toll increases differ depending on whether drivers use Fastrak, pay as you go or opt for an invoice.

Starting Monday, Fastrak users will pay $7.35 to cross the Golden Gate bridge, a $0.35 increase. The rate will increase by $0.35 each year until 2023.

For pay as you go drivers, you will now pay $8.20 and the rate will increase by $0.20 each year until 2023.

By 2023, those using the invoice option will pay upwards of $10 to cross the bridge.

Starting Monday, invoice drivers will pay $8.35, increasing by $0.35 each year for five years.

By 2023, the toll cost for invoice users will be $9.75.

The five year toll increase is expected to generate $100 million in total to go toward bridge maintenance and Golden Gate ferry and transit services.