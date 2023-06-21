A visitor to the Golden Gate Bridge wears a mask in San Francisco, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Laura Morton/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

(KRON) — At the outset of July, tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge will be going up.

Whether they have a FasTrak account, are paying as they go, or are carpooling, bridge commuters going into San Francisco will have to pay more starting July 1. The bumps are part of a multi-year toll increase plan that was approved by the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors in 2019.

Take a look at what each increase will be below:

Before After FasTrask account $8.40 $8.75 Pay-as-you-go (license plate accounts and one-time payments) $8.80 $9.00 Toll invoice $9.40 $9.75 Carpool $6.40 $6.75

The price raises are annual — they last happened in the same increments on July 1, 2022. The toll increase plan was expected to raise about $100 million over five years.

Toll increases on bridges have become somewhat frequent in the Bay Area. At the start of 2022, seven Bay Area bridges saw their tolls rise from $6 to $7. The Golden Gate Bridge was not included in that, as it is not state-owned.