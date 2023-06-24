(KRON) — The Golden Gate Ferry announced schedule changes set to take effect next week. Starting June 26, the schedule changes will “enhance ferry service,” and there will be no service reductions.

Fares will also increase starting July 1. See below for the Golden Gate Ferry’s new fare prices.

Golden Gate Ferry

Some of the schedule changes include an additional weekend trip between Tiburon and San Francisco. Golden Gate Ferry posted the new schedule that is set to begin Monday (below).

Golden Gate Ferry’s fare increase starts on the same day Golden Gate Bridge tolls are set to rise. The tolls are set to increase as high as 35 cents.

Golden Gate Ferry’s entire announcement of the schedule changes can be viewed HERE.